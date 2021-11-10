Jefferson (5-5) vs. Mount Vernon (10-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
NOTABLE
Jefferson: QB CJ Bowman 44-of-94, 906 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT; 62 carries, 185 yards, 7 TD; 9 catches, 171 yards, 2 TD) … QB EJ Burns (25-of-55, 552 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; 40 carries, 170 yards, 1 TD … RB Kamran Williams (188 carries, 1,179 yards, 6 TD) … WR Luke McMullen (17 catches, 504 yards, 5 TD) … DB Judsen Carter (110 tackles, 2 TFL, PBU, 2 forced fumbles) … LB Trent Miles (58 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 4 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … DL Travis Harris (73 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles)
Mount Vernon: WR Caydon Coffman … WR Nicolas Lacy … OL Gabe Posey … LB Keaton Decker ... LB Makenzie McGill … DE Cros Dimaggio
Did you know: These two teams last met as district opponents when Jefferson came away with the 47-16 win. The Tigers were coached by former Baylor coach Art Briles.
Last Week: Jefferson 42, Atlanta 36; Mount Vernon 56, Howe 6
Up next: Winner will advance to take on winner of Groesbeck and Whitney