Pittsburg vs. Jefferson
Time: Tonight, 7 p.m.
Stadium: W.F. Lockett Stadium, Jefferson
Coaches
Jefferson: Antwain Jimmerson
Pittsburg: Brad Baca
Last year: Jefferson 44, Pittsburg 35
Up next: Pittsburg at Pine Tree; Jefferson at Center
Players to watch
Jefferson: RB Dee Black … WR Christian Shepard … OL Justin Rogers … QB Kylan Thomas … PK Landon Fuquay … DL Tyler Cherry
Pittsburg: WR Promous Morrison … OL Undra Bates … DB Cade Busch … DL Braydon Morris
Did you know: Pittsburg and Jefferson have met twice in the playoffs, with Jefferson winning both meetings. The Bulldogs earned a 10-7 win in the second round of the 1986 playoffs en route to a state championship, and notched a 35-14 win over the Pirates in an opening-round game in 2005 … Black rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns, and Jefferson piled up 388 rushing yards (477 total yards) in last year’s game … Pittsburg finished last year’s game with 402 total yards
Twitter-sized preview: The teams set the tone for the season a year ago by combining for 879 yards and 79 points. Look for another barnburner between two teams that were a combined 21-5 last season.
Jack Stallard