Jefferson (7-2, 4-0) vs. Sabine (2-7, 1-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday/W. F. Lockett Stadium, #1 Bulldog Drive, Jefferson 75657
NOTABLE
Jefferson: Luke McMullen (516 receiving yards, 491 rushing yards, 153 kickoff return yards, 50 punt return yards, six receiving touchdowns, and four rushing touchdowns) … Chris Bowman (811 passing yards, 187 rushing yards, 133 receiving yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, eight passing touchdowns, and three receiving touchdowns) … Kenneth Ross (118 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four interceptions, four pass deflections, four quarterback hurries, two blocked punts, two sacks, one blocked field goal, and one forced fumble)
Sabine: Colt Sparks (1,433 passing yards, 628 rushing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and six rushing touchdowns) … Riley Roys (237 receiving yards, 125 kickoff return yards, 59 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns) … Tristan Peterson (109 tackles, five and a half tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and one pass deflection)
Did you know: Sabine and Jefferson will meet for the third straight year … The Cardinals are 2-0 against the Bulldogs since 2020.
Last Week: Jefferson 30, Tatum 28 (OT); Sabine 50, White Oak 14
Up Next: End of regular season