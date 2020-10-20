Kilgore’s Trayveon Epps, who set two school records on Friday in a win over Chapel Hill, was named the Class 4A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Epps, a senior running back who set Kilgore records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in a game, was joined on the list by Lake Travis quarterback Bo Edmundson in 6A, Frisco Liberty quarterback Keldric Luster in 5A, Jourdanton quarterback Cole Andrus in 3A, Rosebud-Lott receiver and defensive back Jordan Landrum in 2A and Houston St. Thomas quarterback Maddox Kopp for private schools.
Now in its 15th year, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week program honors players weekly for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Epps carried 26 times for 401 yards and scored six touchdowns on runs of 20, 35, 20, 51, 85 and 60 yards in a 45-38 win over Chapel Hill. The 401 yards broke the school record of 359 yards set back in 2009, and his six TD runs broke the record of five rushing TDs in a game previously done four other times.
“We certainly needed those yards and those scores to come out on top,” Kilgore head coach Mike Wood said of Epps’ performance. “Tray is the kind of kid who gives all the credit to his offensive line. Those guys did a great job up front, but he did a great job finishing runs. I’m proud of what he accomplished and what he’s going to accomplish. He knew he was going to be our No. 1 back this year, and he worked extremely hard to prepare for his senior season. He’s the kind of kid you enjoy coaching. He just shows up every day and goes to work. I’m not surprised at the success he’s having.”
Edmundson completed 23 of 27 passes for 459 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-35 win over Buda Hays. Luster accounted for 612 total yards and seven touchdowns in a 58-51 win over Frisco Memorial. He completed 21 of 23 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns and added 274 yards and five more scores on the ground.
Andrus completed 28 of 36 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-20 win over Randolph.
Landrum had six catches for 84 yards, four tackles, two interceptions, a 67-yard pick six and a 98-yard kickoff return for a score in a 34-27 win over Moody.
Kopp completed 18 of 33 passes for 533 yards and eight touchdowns and ran three times for 57 yards in a win over San Antonio Christian.