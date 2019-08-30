LATE FRIDAY
■ WASKOM 42, REDWATER 21: WASKOM — Tesean Hamilton rushed for three touchdowns, Josh Reeves scored on offense and defense and Waskom opened the season with a 42-21 win over Redwater.
Hamilton scored on a 1-yard run at the 9:45 mark of the first quarter, and the Wildcats never trailed. Reeves added to the lead just over a minute later when he scooped up a fumble and raced 37 yards for a touchdown.
After Redwater got on the board with a 52-yard run by Garrett Johnson, Arris Wilson recovered a blocked PAT and took it back 100 yards for a two-pointer for the Wildcats.
Reeves then scored on a 1-yard run before Redwater’s Matt Williams bolted 22 yards for a score to cap a wild first quarter that ended with Waskom leading 22-14.
Hamilton scored on runs of 2 yards in the second quarter and 27 yards in the third, and Zay Thomas later raced in from 9 yards out with 7:25 to play to ice the win for the Wildcats.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 34, WHITE OAK 9: WHITE OAK – Ryan Wilkerson threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a couple, leading the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets to 34-9 a win over the White Oak Roughnecks in the season opener for both teams on Friday at Roughneck Stadium.
Elysian Fields never trailed, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Wilkerson to Hayden Parker and a 4-yard run by Wilkerson. Both touchdowns came after the Yellowjackets stopped the Roughnecks on fourth-down conversion attempts.
White Oak got on the board midway through the third quarter when Brian Smith booted a 28-yard field goal. The play was set up by a 33-yard pass from Blake Barlow to Micah Gibson.
Elysian Fields answered with an 11-play, 60-yard drive that saw a couple of touchdowns called back due to penalties before Wilkerson connected with Chris Smith on a 20-yard scoring strike and Logan Presley booted the PAT.
White Oak stayed in the game when Steven Thomas hit Gibson on a 20-yard TD pass to cap a 7-play, 61-yard drive for the Roughnecks early in the fourth, but the Yellowjackets used a 36-yard touchdown run by Wilkerson and a 13-yard touchdown pass from Wilkerson to Ty Kirkland with just 3:01 remaining to put things away.
White Oak will host New Diana, and Elysian Fields will visit Harmony next week.
FROM STAFF REPORTS