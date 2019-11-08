7-3A I
■ JEFFERSON 41, REDWATER 7: REDWATER — Dee Black rushed or 132 yards and a touchdown, and the Jefferson Bulldogs scored on offense and defense to earn a 41-7 win over Redwater.
The win gives the Bulldogs (8-2, 4-2) the second seed in the district heading into the upcoming playoffs. Redwater ends the year at 1-9 and 0-6.
Jefferson took control early with 14 points in the opening quarter and 13 in the second stanza for a 27-0 halftime lead.
Josh Thomas threw a 15-yard TD strike to Christian Shepard to open the scoring for Jefferson, which added to the lead with a 19-yard interception return for a score by Carlos Jackson late in the first period.
Travon Johnson added a 6-yard TD run and Black scored from 36 yards out in the second stanza. Kylan Thomas had a 20-yard TD run in the third, and Johnson scored form 17 yards out in the fourth for the Bulldogs.
Nick Fernandez scored on a 6-yard run for Redwater with 32 seconds left to help the Dragons avoid a shutout.
11-3A DII
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 34, DEKALB 22: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Paced by Jackson Illingworth on both sides of the ball, the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets earned a 34-22 win over DeKalb on Friday.
Illingworth caught six passes for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns from Ryan Wilkerson (9 of 17, 200 yards, 3 TDs) and recorded 23 tackles, a sack, two quarterback pressures and two fumble recoveries on the defensive side.
Wilkerson also rushed for 59 yards. Chris Smith added nine carries for 136 yards and two scores, and Trey Cox caught a TD pass.
■ WASKOM 66, ORE CITY 21: ORE CITY — D.J. Feaster and Josh Reeves combined for five rushing touchdowns, and the Waskom Wildcats overcame a big night from Ore City’s Ty Freeman and Ryan Shastid to notched a 66-33 win.
Waskom moves to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the district with the win. Ore City ends the year at 2-8 and 1-6.
Feaster scored on runs of 23 and 2 yards and Reeves had an 18-yard run for the Wildcats in the first quarter as Waskom built a 21-7 lead.
The Wildcats got touchdown runs of 5 yards by Reeves and 1 yard by Zay Thomas in the second, TD runs of 7 yards by Tsean Hamilton and 38 yards by Jayvis Jones to go along with a 27-yard interception return by nose tackle Deitrich Byrd in the third and a 1-yard run by Reeves to go along with a 35-yard field goal by Jose Mesa in the fourth period.
Ore City, meanwhile, stayed in the game thanks to the pitch-and-catch duo of QB Freeman and receiver Shastid. They hooked up on TD passes of 54, 23 and 47 yards, and Freeman also scored on an 8-yard run for the Rebels. Freeman later hit Aaron Nigreville on a 9-yard TD pass to end the scoring for Ore City.
Freeman finished the night 20 of 26 for 373 yards. Jose Lopez rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries. Shastid hauled in four passes for 130 yards, and Nigreville finished with six catches for 122 yards.
11-2A DI
■ HARLETON 22, JOAQUIN 13: HARLETON — Hunter Wallace scored a pair of touchdowns, including a late 1-yard run to seal thedeal for the Wildcats as Harleton earned a 22-13 win over Joaquin to earn the District 11-2A Division I title.
Harleton, 1-9 a year ago, ends the regular season at 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the district under first-year head coach Kyle Little. Joaquin drops to 8-2 and 5-1 with the loss.
Joaquin got on the board first with a 14-yard touchdown run by Gunner Nelson at the 5:40 mark of the first quarter.
The Wildcats answered with a 23-yard field goal by Jojo Clark with just two seconds remaining in the opening period, and then took the lead late in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Wallace. That TD capped a 77-yard touchdown drive for Harleton, but Joaquin used a 51-yard touchdown run by Lorenzo Lane with just two seconds remaining in the half to lead 13-9 at the break.
After a scoreless third, the Wildcats took the lead for good when Drew Stafford intercepted a pass and took it back 65 yards for a touchdown with 10:22 left in the contest.
On the ensuing kickoff, Joaquin fumbled the ball away, and Wallace made the Rams pay when he crashed in from the 1-yard line with 6:36 to play to make it a 22-13 game.
Blake Weaver later killed a Ram drive with an interception.