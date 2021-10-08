9-5A Division II
HALLSVILLE 37, WHITEHOUSE 21: WHITEHOUSE — Hallsville ended a 21-game losing streak with a 37-21 win over Whitehouse on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
It was the Bobcats’ first win since a 16-13 victory at Bullard Sept. 13, 2019.
Joel Ontiveros gave Hallsville a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with a 34-yard field goal after the Bobcats recovered a fumble.
Josh Green scored on a 3-yard run to give Whitehouse a 7-3 lead.
Whitehouse had three turnovers in the first quarter.
Ontiveros kicked a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter and then added a 21-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bobcats a 9-7 lead. Whitehouse ran just three plays in the second quarter.
Elijah Nicholson scored a 4-yard touchdown to give Hallsville a 16-7 lead in the third quarter.
Whitehouse answered with a 65-yard screen pass from Green to Jermod McCoy to cut the score to 16-14.
Nicholson had two long runs to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jace Mosley. Whitehouse came right back with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Green to Reed Alexander to cut the score to 23-21.
Mosley came back with a 32-yard touchdown run to give Hallsville a 30-21 lead with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mosley added a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter, and Hallsville followed with an interception by Kellan Reed to move to 1-5, 1-2.
Whitehouse fell to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district.
6-3A Division I
SABINE 31, JEFFERSON 7: JEFFERSON — Jace Burns carried 25 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns, and the Sabine defense shut down a potent Jefferson rushing attack to earn a 31-7 win over the Bulldogs at W.F. Lockett Stadium.
The win moves Sabine to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district play. Jefferson drops to 4-2 and 1-1.
Burns got the Cardinals on the board late in the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run. Dylan Stafford booted the PAT for a 7-0 lead, and then extended the Cardinal cushion to 10-0 with 9:17 left in the second quarter with a 42-yard field goal.
Jefferson’s lone touchdown came on an 80-yard pass from Erik Burns to Luke McMullen to make it 10-7 at the half after Domonik Rivers’ extra point.
Burns scored on an 84-yard run late in the third to give Sabine a 17-7 lead, and after Brannigan Willige scored from 7 yards out with 9:44 left in the game Burns capped the scoring with an 11-yard run at the 6:53 mark to make the final 31-7.
Burns also passed for 85 yards for Sabine, completing 7 of 13 passes. Kamran Williams, who rushed for more than 300 yards last week in a win over White Oak, had 37 yards on 20 carries against Sabine. Erik Burns completed 7 of 16 passes for 118 yards with one interception.
Sabine hosts White Oak and Jefferson visits Gladewater next week.
11-3A Division II
HARLETON 51, N. DIANA 13: HARLETON — Carson Brown tossed three touchdown passes, Tabor Childs scored twice on the ground for Harleton and the Wildcats notched a 51-13 win over New Diana on Friday.
Harleton moves to 2-4 and 1-2 with the win, while New Diana drops to 0-7 and 0-3.
Brown completed 6 of 12 passes for 111 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He tossed TD strikes to Blaine Cornelius, Zane Stroman and Hunter shirts. Cornelius caught three passes for 49 yards.
Childs carried 22 times for 178 yards, and Cameron Johnson added 134 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Harleton visits Ore City and New Diana hosts Elysian Fields on Thursday this week.
WASKOM 42, H. SPRINGS 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Waskom Wildcats used seven runners to pile up 339 rushing yards and score six times, rolling to a 42-0 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs.
D.J. Feaster carried five times for 83 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats. Jayvis Jones added 75 yards and a TD on just three carries. Tesean Hamilton picked up 65 yards and scores twice on 10 carries. Cole Watson rushed for 63 yards and a TD, and Zay Thomas added a rushing touchdown.
Trey Stevenson led the defense for Waskom with 16 tackles and four tackles for loss. Daveon Williams added 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, and Diego Smith had 10 tackles.
Waskom (5-1, 2-0) will host Queen City on Friday. Hughes Springs (2-4, 2-1) is open and will visit Queen City on Oct. 22.