9-5A Division II
NACOGDOCHES 30, HALLSVILLE 24: NACODOCHES – The Nacogdoches Dragons spotted Hallsville a couple of early touchdowns, but rallied for a 30-24 win in District 9-5A Division II action on Friday at Dragon Stadium.
Hallsville drops to 2-6 and 2-3 with the loss, while the Dragons improve to 3-5 and 3-2.
Hallsville built a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on a pair of Jace Mosely touchdown passes. The first went for 23 yards to Jack Holladay, and Joel Ontiveros booted the extra point with 5:16 left in the first.
At the 9:27 mark of the second quarter, Mosely hooked up with Ethan Miller on a 13-yard TD strike, and Ontivaros was again good on the PAT to give the Bobcats a 14-0 lead after a 14-play, 78-yard drive.
The Dragons got to within a point at the break, driving 59 yards in eight plays and scoring on a 3-yard run by Mikail Lockett with 6:19 to play in the half. Lockett later threw an 8-yard TD pass to Keelan Elder, but the PAT failed with 2:06 to play before the break with Hallsville leading 14-13.
Ontiveros kicked a 26-yard field goal with just 25 seconds left in the half to send Hallsville into the break leading 17-13.
The Dragons took the lead for the first time (20-17) with 6:09 left in the third on a 1-yard run by Isaac Jones to end a short, 23-yard drive after a Bobcat fumble.
In the fourth, Jones connected with D’Marea Weaver on a 5-yard TD pass to put the Dragons on top 27-17 with 11:55 left in the fourth.
A 31-yard field goal moved the Dragons in front 30-17 with 7:46 to play, but Mosely hit Kam Gaut on a 16-yard TD strike to end an 8-play, 60-yard drive for the Bobcats to narrow the gap to 30-24.
The Dragons took the ensuing kickoff and drove 62 yards in 10 plays to eat the final 5:16 of game clock and hold on for the win.
Mosely completed 22 of 32 passes for 259 yards in the loss.
11-3A Division II
E. FIELDS 55, O. CITY 7: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Landon Swank completed 5 of 10 passes for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Williams Goodnight rushed for three scores and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets rolled to a 55-7 win over Ore City.
Bradan Manning caught four passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Goodnight carried just six times, but rushed for 163 yards and found the end zone three times to go along with a 2-point conversion.
Matthew Morgan recorded three sacks, and Trell Devers returned a fumble 41 yards for a score to lead the way defensively. Remi Sipes, Jace Greenslate and Chris Haigh all turned in solid games on the defensive side.
Elysian Fields moves to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in district play and will visit 7-1, 4-0 Waskom on Friday.
Ore City drops to 1-8 and 0-5 with Friday’s loss.
WASKOM 67, HARLETON 0: HARLETON — Tesean Hamilton and Cole Watson both rushed for more than 100 yards, and Carter Watson got into the scoring act on the defensive side as the Waskom Wildcats blanked Harleton, 67-0, in District 11-3A Division II action.
Hamilton rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and Cole Watson picked up 128 yards and scored twice on seven attempts while passing for 71 yards. D.J. Feaster scored twice and rushed for 70 yards on four carries. Zay Thomas carried three times for 59 yards and scored on all three runs and Jayvis Jones added one touchdown run.
Trey Stevenson had nine tackles, Diego Smith eight and Carter Watson eight tackles and three tackles for loss to go along with a 38-yard interception return for a score.
Tabor Childs rushed for 38 yards and Cameron Johnson caught three passes for 20 yards in the loss for Harleton.
Waskom moves to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in district play with the win. Harleton drops to 3-5 and 2-2.
6-3A Division I
TATUM 56, JEFFERSON 20: JEFFERSON — Kendric Malone tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Kendall Williams and scored twice on the ground, Daymien Smith and Jacoby Norris added a pair of touchdown runs apiece and the Tatum Eagles rolled to a 56-20 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Tatum moves to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the district, while Jefferson drops to 4-4 and 1-3.
Smith got the first two touchdowns for the Eagles on runs of 64 and 1 yards. Malone then hit Williams with a 23-yard scoring toss and added a 2-yard run to put the Eagles in control 28-0 with 3:08 left in the opening quarter.
Jefferson scored on a 46-yard pass from Chris Bowman to Luke McMullen to make it 28-7, but Malone and Williams hooked up again — this time from 14 yards out — to make it a 35-7 contest with 5:57 left in the half.
McMullen returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown for Jefferson to make it a 35-14 contest, but Malone’s 18-yard TD run with just 2 seconds left in the half sent the Eagles into the break with a commanding 42-14 lead.
Bowman’s 1-yard run cut into the deficit for Jefferson midway through the third, but Norris scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards to put it away for the Eagles.