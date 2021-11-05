WASKOM 85, N. DIANA 14: DIANA — Cole Watson rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns and threw a couple of TD passes, leading the Waskom Wildcats to an 85-14 win over New Diana to close out the regular season.
Waskom piled up 623 rushing yards and 735 total yards while moving to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the district. New Diana drops to 1-9 and 1-5.
Watson completed 4 of eight passes for 112 yards and threw TD strikes to Jayvis Jones and Carson Gonzalez.
On the ground, Jones added 120 yards and a TD, and D.J. Feaster, Charlie Goad, Zay Thomas, Matt Dykes and Anthony Zuniga all scored one rushing TD.
Thomas also intercepted a pass. Daveion Williams recorded two sacks, and Tyler Davis returned an interception 52 yards for a score.
JEFFERSON 42, ATLANTA 36 (OT): JEFFERSON — Bryce Clark intercepted a pass to end Atlanta’s first possession of overtime, and C.J. Bowman capped a huge night with a short touchdown run as the Jefferson Bulldogs clinched a playoff berth with a 42-36 win over the Rabbits.
Jefferson (5-5, 2-4) will open the playoffs against Mount Vernon next week. Atlanta ends the season with an 0-10 mark, 0-5 in district play.
Bowman had a hand in every Jefferson touchdown, passing for 440 yards and four scores and rushing for a couple of touchdowns.
Atlanta took the early lead on a 4-yard run by La’Randion Dowden in the first period and a 40-yard sprint by Dowden in the second to go up 15-0.
Bowman tossed TD passes of 24 yards to Luke McMullen and 40 yards to Chris Love to pull the Bulldogs to within 15-13 at the half, and Jefferson took its first lead with 8:27 left in the third on a 22-yard field goal by Domonik Rivers.
Atlanta answered with a 30-yard TD pass from Jack Plunk to Ahmoni Jackson, and after Bowman hit R.J. Garrett on a 19-yard TD strike to tie things at 22-22, Dowden returned an interception 90 yards for a score to move Atlanta back on top, 28-22, early in the fourth.
The teams traded TDs the rest of the way, with Bowman scoring on a 5-yard run for Jefferson, Mi’Chare Banks racing in from 37 yards for Atlanta to put the Rabbits on top 36-29 with 1:51 left and then Bowman hooking up with Dylan Washington on a 68-yard scoring strike with just 1:25 left to send the game into overtime.
E. FIELDS 37, H. SPRINGS 12: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields spotted Hughes Springs an early touchdown, and then reeled off 37 unanswered points on the way to a 37-12 win over the Mustangs.
Elysian Fields ends the regular season at 8-2 overall and 5-1 in district play. Hughes Springs is 4-5 and 4-2.
After the Mustangs got on the board with a 25-yard TD run by Patrick Boyd, Lawson Swank went to work.
Swank completed 10 of 12 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. William Goodnight carried 16 times for 105 yards and a couple of scores and added one catch for 39 yards and a TD.
Bradan Manning had four catches for 61 yards and a TD, and Blake Martin hauled in a 27-yard TD catch.
Defensive standouts for the Yellowjackets were Jaydon Anderson, Matt Morgan, Jace Greenslate, Dravian Rather and Michael Holmes.
HARLETON 48, Q. CITY 20: HARLETON — Tabor Childs rushed for 301 yards and five touchdowns on just 19 carries, leading the Harleton Wildcats to a 48-20 win over Queen City.
Childs also had a big game on defense for the Wildcats with 10.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, four quarterback pressures and a sack.
Cameron Johnson carried five times for 78 yards and two scores for Harleton, which improves to 4-6 and 3-3 with the win.
Gage Shirts carried 14 times for 64 yards, and Carson Brown passed for 64 yards.