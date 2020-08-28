JEFFERSON 28, PITTSBURG 22: PITTSBURG — Malik Brasher’s 37-yard touchdown run with 5:41 left in the third quarter proved to be the game-winner, and Christian Shepard sealed the deal with an interception late as Jefferson notched a 28-22 win over Pittsburg.
Shepard scored the game’s opening touchdown after hauling in a 52-yard scoring strike from Josh Thomas midway through the first quarter to give Jefferson a 7-0 lead.
The Pirates tied things early in the second with a 9-yard pass from Kemarian McCain to Wade Yantis, but the Bulldogs answered quickly with a 6-yard TD pass from Thomas to Shepard.
Pittsburg tied things at the half when Jaxson Ramsey hit Rickey Duffey on a 30-yard TD pass with 1:16 to play to make it 14-14 at the break.
A 70-yard scoring bolt by Thomas in the opening minute of the third quarter moved Jefferson back on top 21-14, but Ramsey and Duffey connected again through the air — this time for a 25-yard scoring toss — and Ramsey’s 2-point conversion gave the Pirates a 22-21 lead with 9:21 left in the third.
Four minutes later Brasher scored from 37 yards out to make the final 28-22.
Karl Johnson also had a fourth-quarter interception for the Bulldogs.
K.J. Williams rushed for 110 yards on 20 carries in the loss for Pittsburg. Brasher finished with 100 rushing yards, and Thomas rushed for 178 yards and passed for 164.
Pittsburg hosts Mount Vernon and Jefferson hosts Center next week.
WASKOM 47, GARRISON 6: WASKOM — Freshman quarterback Cole Watson made a spectacular debut, and the Wildcat defense held Garrison to four first downs in the contest as Waskom rolled to a 47-6 win.
Watson completed all four of his pass attempts for 103 yards, tossing scoring strikes of 38 yards to Paxton Keeling, 47 yards to Kye Willet and four yards to his brother, Carter Watson. He also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Tsean Hamilton carried six times for 81 yards and scored on a 41-yard jaunt.
Defensively, Mikeal Cooper had two sacks and D.J. Feaster had an interception.
Waskom will host San Augustine on Friday.
