FROM STAFF REPORTS
Keomodre Horace rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns, Jake Hanson accounted for four scores and the Center Roughriders blanked Jefferson, 48-0, at Maverick Stadium on Friday.
Center wasted no time taking control of a game that was moved from Jefferson to Marshall due to field conditions but was then delayed an hour due to inclement weather.
The Roughriders took a 20-0 lead after one quarter on touchdown runs of 16 and 17 yards by Horace and a 27-yard touchdown pass from Hanson to Makel Johnson.
Center added 21 more points in the second frame to build a 41-0 halftime lead. Hanson had touchdown passes of 17 yards to Jase Bird and seven yards to Johnson, and Horace rambled 24 yards for another score in the quarter.
Hanson capped the scoring with a 1-yard run with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter.
Josh Thomas completed 12 of 22 passes for 126 yards in the loss for Jefferson. Malik Brasher carried 16 times for 31 yards. Chris Shepard had five catches for 46 yards, and Dontavion Gardner finished with four catches for 43 yards.
Zion Hopes had 14 tackles and Dameon Warren 11 stops for Jefferson in the loss.
Jefferson hosts Liberty-Eylau and Center entertains Gladewater on Friday.