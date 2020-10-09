JEFFERSON 41, SABINE 34: LIBERTY CITY — Josh Thomas tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for another score, leading the Jefferson Bulldogs to a 41-34 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Friday at James Bamburg Stadium.
Jefferson moves to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district play, while Sabine drops to 3-4 and 1-2.
Thomas completed 23 of 34 passes for 255 yards on the night. Malik Brasher added 173 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 24 carries, and Christian Shephard caught five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Jace Burns completed 9 of 24 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns and added 79 rushing yards in the loss for Sabine. Daylon Branham carried 10 times for 43 yards and a TD, and Kaden Manning caught three passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
The score was knotted at 7-7 at the half after Brasher scored on a 20-yard run and Burns countered with a 7-yard TD run for the Cardinals.
Eduardo Jaimes gave Sabine its only lead of the night with a 46-yard field goal early in the second quarter, but Thomas hit Shepard for 5-yards and a TD and then tossed a 13-yard TD pass to Carlos Jackson for a 20-10 Jefferson lead at halftime.
A 44-yard field goal by Jaimes kept Sabine close in the third at 20-13, but Brasher broke loose for a 71-yard TD run to keep the Bulldogs in front.
After Branham scored on a 3-yard run, the teams traded TDs the rest of the way with Thomas and Shepard connecting on a 35-yard TD pass, Burns hitting Manning for 76 yards and a score, Thomas scoring on an 8-yard run and then Burns and Manning hooking up again from 16 yards out with just 22 seconds left to make the final 41-34.
Jefferson hosts Gladewater and Sabine visits White Oak on Friday.
WASKOM 49, H. SPRINGS 8: WASKOM — D.J. Feaster touched the ball five times and found the end zone on three of the touches, leading the Waskom Wildcats to a 49-8 win over Hughes Springs on Friday.
Feaster carried three times for 128 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 96 yards and two more scores as Hughes Springs moved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the district.
Hughes Springs drops to 3-2 and 2-1 with the loss.
Tesean Hamilton carried seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown, and Kye Willett scored on both of his carries, finishing with 94 rushing yards.
Cole Watson completed both of his passing attempts for TDs to Feaster.
The Wildcats will visit Queen City on Friday. Hughes Springs has an open date.
HARLETON 42, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — Grayson Handlin passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, Blake Blassingame rushed for a pair of scores and the Harleton Wildcats rolled to a 42-0 win over New Diana.
Handlin completed 8 of 10 passes. Cole Ring rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Luke Wright added 92 yards on eight carries, and Taber Childs had 47 yards on eight attempts. Blassingame carried just five times, but had 28 yards and the two scores.
Ring also caught three passes for 57 yards, and Childs had two catches for 68 yards and a TD.
Harleton (4-1, 1-1) will host Ore City on Thursday. New Diana (0-7, 0-3) will visit Elysian Fields.
