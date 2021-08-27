From Staff Reports
Waskom 45, Garrison 0
GARRISON — Waskom piled up 366 yards on the ground, scoring six rushing touchdowns, and the Wildcat defense worked a shutout in a 45-0 win over Garrison in the opener for both teams on Friday.
D.J. Feaster led the Waskom rushing attack, scoring twice and finishing with 145 yards on just five carries. Tesean Hamilton added 73 yards on two carries, and Cole Watson carried 10 times for 57 yards and scored three times. Matt Dykes had the other rushing touchdown for Waskom.
Cam Washington returned an interception 72 yards for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats will take on Brookshire Royal on Saturday in Crockett.
Harmony 25, E. Fields 14
HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles rallied from 14-6 down after one quarter, scoring 19 unanswered points in the fourth and earning a 25-14 win over Elysian Fields on Friday.
Evan Webber took control of the game for the Eagles, rushing for four touchdowns on the night.
Elysian Fields took the early lead on a 36-yard run by William Goodnight less than a minute into the contest. Webber answered wit a 72-yard scoring jaunt with 7:58 to play in the quarter, but Goodnight put Elysian Fields back in front with a 50-yard jolt 11 seconds later for a 14-6 Elysian Fields lead.
Neither team scored in the next two quarters, but Webber scored on runs of 20, 62 and 3 yards in the fourth quarter to lift the Eagles to the win.
Webber’s final touchdown was set up by an interception from defensive lineman Landon Wilkerson, who took the ball back to the Elysian Fields 3-yard line.
Jefferson 15, Pittsburg 12
JEFFERSON — The Jeffferson Bulldogs used a late touchdown pass to get back in the game and a Pick Six to win it, rallying past the Pittsburg Pirates for a 15-12 victory on Friday.
Pittsburg led 6-0 after one quarter on a 15-yard run by Ty Price, and led 12-0 following a 5-yard run by Melvin Bates with 2:34 left in the first half.
Jefferson got on the board with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Chris Bowman to Erik Burns with 5:07 left in the game, and then with 2:10 left, Steve Washington intercepted a pass and took it back 68 yards for a touchdown. Bowman’s run for 2-points made the final 15-12.
Bowman completed 11 of 23 passes for 146 yards. Burns had three catches for 43 yards, Ronald Garrett, Jr. four grabs for 22 yards, Luke McMullen three catches for 76 yards and Caden Rutz one catch for five yards.
Brayden Bolton rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries in the loss for Pittsburg. Jaxson Ramsey added 56 yards on the ground for the Pirates.