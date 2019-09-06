■ JEFFERSON 51, CENTER 28: CENTER — Kylan Thomas rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and added 110 yards and another score through the air, and the Jefferson Bulldogs pulled away late for a 51-28 win over the Center Roughriders.
Dee Black added 174 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and Christian Shepard caught eight passes for 103 yards.
Jefferson led 14-7 at the half and 27-14 heading into the final stanza before erupting for 24 points in the final 12 minutes.
Thomas tossed a 29-yard TD pass to Shepard to get Jefferson on the board, and after Keamodre Horace scored to get Center in the game the Bulldogs scored the next three TDs to take control on a 17-yard run by Thomas, a 3-yard run by Black and a 44-yard fumble return by Black.
Jake Hanson’s 12-yard TD pass to Jakerrian Watson kept Center in the game, but Black added a 4-yard TD run for the Bulldogs early in the fourth and later put things on ice with a 100-yard kickoff return following a 1-yard TD run by Horace.
Thomas later went 47 yards on a clinching TD run, and Landon Fuquay capped the scoring with a 37-yard field goal.
■ HARLETON 40, JAMES BOWIE 8: SIMMS — Hunter Wallace carried just 10 times, but rolled up 131 yards and scored twice for Harleton as the Wildcats rolled to a 40-8 win over James Bowie.
Cole Ring added 84 yards and a touchdown on five carries, and Cameron Postins and Luke Wright also scored rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats, who piled up 324 yards on the ground.
Harleton broke open a scoreless game with a 20-point second quarter to lead 20-8 at halftime.
■ WEST RUSK 35, WASKOM 19: NEW LONDON — Tyrell Moore and Jaylon Shelton combined for 285 yards and four touchdown on the ground, leading the West Rusk Raiders to a 35-19 win over the Waskom Wildcats.
West Rusk moves to 2-0 with the win, while Waskom drops to 1-1 with the loss.
Moore carried 17 times for 135 yards, and Shelton added 150 yards on 12 carries. Both Raiders scored twice on the ground, and Shelton also went 3-for-4 through the air for 36 yards.
Josh Reeves scored on a pair of runs for Waskom.
