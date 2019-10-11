11-3A DII
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 51, QUEEN CITY 6: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Ryan Wilkerson rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, Chris Smith scored on half of his 10 runs and Elysian Fields strolled to a 51-6 win over Queen City.
Wilkerson completed 9 of 13 passes and also rushed for 61 yards. Smith carried 10 times for 94 yards and 5 TDs and caught five passes for 75 yards.
Jackson Illingworth finished with two catches for 63 yards and one TD.
The Yellowjackets (4-2, 3-1) will visit Waskom on Friday. Queen City (0-6, 0-3) host Daingerfield.
7-3A DI
■ JEFFERSON 47, MOUNT VERNON 16: JEFFERSON — Dee Black carried 17 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns, Kylan Thomas did damage on the ground and through the air and Jefferson rebounded from a disheartening loss a week ago to rout Mount Vernon, 47-16.
Black put the Bulldogs (6-1, 2-1) on the board less than a minute into the game with a 37-yard TD run, and later went in from 23 yards out before Thomas made it 20-0 after one quarter with a 56-yard jolt.
The Bulldogs added to the lead with 7:44 left in the second quarter when Thomas went up top and hit Malik Brasher for a 26-yard TD pass. Black then raced 77 yards for a score two minutes later, and the Bulldogs enjoyed a 33-0 lead before Mount Vernon finally got on the board.
Jackson Floyd scored from 16 yards out for Mount Vernon (5-1, 1-1), but the Bulldogs answered with a 9-yard TD run by Thomas and a 28-yarder by Black in the third to give Jefferson a commanding 47-8 lead heading into the final stanza.
Joshua Freeman’s 1-yard run capped the scoring for Mount Vernon.
Jefferson is open this coming week. Mount Vernon hosts Atlanta.
11-3A II
■ WASKOM 22, DEKALB 13: DEKALB — The Waskom Wildcats got back in the district race and handed DeKalb its first loss of the season on Friday, using a big night from Josh Reeves to earn a 22-13 win over the Bears.
Waskom moves to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the district. DeKalb drops to 5-1 and 2-1.
DeKalb got on the board first with a 6-yard TD run by Kole Dooley at the 3:30 mark of the first quarter, but Reeves scored on a 3-yard run early in the second stanza and later hit Caden Head on a 29-yard TD strike with 1:11 to play to put Waskom on top to stay. Reeves tacked on the two-pointer after his run, and Hugo Tapia booted the PAT after Head’s TD reception.
Dolley’s 12-yard run with 5:14 left kept DeKalb close, but Reeves put things away for the Wildcats with a 3-yard run with 1:37 showing on the clock.
The Wildcats will host Elysian Fields and DeKalb visits Paul Pewitt next week.
11-2A DI
■ HARLETON 42, BECKVILLE 14: BECKVILLE — Hunter Wallace found the end zone five times, leading the Harleton Wildcats to a 42-14 win over Beckville on Friday.
Wallace carried 27 times for 318 yards.
The Wildcats move to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in district play with the win, while Beckville drops to 2-4 and 1-1.
Wallace opened the scoring with a 27-yard run at the 7:25 mark of the opening quarter, and the Wildcats took a 6-0 lead into the second stanza before using TD runs of four yards by Cole Ring and 37 and 3 yards by Wallace to build a 27-0 halftime cushion.
Ring’s TD was set up by his own 57-yard run the play before. Wallace’s 3-yard TD jaunt came after a 35-yard interception return from Blake Weaver.
Beckville got on the board with a 6-yard touchdown run by Ryan Harris after a 38-yard rn from Milo Morrison, but Wallace added scoring runs of 2 and 79 yards to put things away for the Wildcats.
Karter Jones scored on a 61-yard run for Beckville to end the scoring.
Harris passed for 66 yardsand rushed for 71. Morrison finished with 69 rushing yards. Harris also recorded 10 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense. Jeremiah Steph had nine tackles, Carlos Campos eight, Landon Dixon seven and Adam Gregory six.
Beckville will visit Garrison and Harleton hosts Tenaha on Friday.