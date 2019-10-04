LATE FRIDAY
7-3A DI
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 29, JEFFERSON 28: HUGHES SPRINGS — Trayvon Kennedy scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, and the Hughes Springs Mustangs mounted a goal line stand as time expired on Friday to hold on for a 29-28 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Hughes Springs moves to 5-1 and 1-1 with the win, while Jefferson drops to 5-1 and 1-1.
Kennedy carried 27 times for 127 yards, and Isaiah Bolden added 117 yards on 16 attempts for the Mustangs. Kylan Thomas passed for 260 yards and rushed for 122 yards in the loss for Jefferson. Dee Black rushed for 70 yards.
Jefferson opened the scoring when Travon Johnson fumbled into the end zone but Kenneth Bell was there to fall on the ball for a touchdown. Landon Fuquay booted the PAT.
Tyson Daigle’s 11-yard TD run and Collin Cook’s PAT tied things at 7-7 early in the second quarter, but Black returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards to move Jefferson back in front.
Kennedy’s 4-yard TD run with 12 seconds left in the half gave the Mustangs a 15-14 lead, but Jefferson regained the lead early in the third on a 5-yard run by Thomas.
Daigle scored again, this time from four yards out, to move Hughes Springs back in front 22-21, but the Bulldogs weren’t done. Thomas hit Christian Shepard with a 60-yard TD pass with 1:30 left in the third quarter for a 28-22 Jefferson lead.
The Mustangs went on top to stay with 9:46 left on Kennedy’s TD run, and after Jefferson drove 74 yards in 1:30, Hughes Springs held the Bulldogs at the 1-yard line as time expired.
Jefferson hosts Mount Vernon, and Hughes Springs visits Atlanta on Friday.
11-2A DI
■ HARLETON 27, TIMPSON 7: HARLETON — Hunter Wallace rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Grayson Handlin threw a TD pass and the Harleton Wildcats moved to 1-1 in district play with a 27-7 win over Timpson.
Wallace carried 19 times for 95 yards to lead the a 212-yard rushing attack for Harleton. Handlin passed for 40 yards, and Ethan Cooner hauled in a TD pass. Justin Davidson added 65 rushing yards on eight carries.
Harleton, now 4-2 on the year, will visit Beckville on Friday.
