DISTRICT 9-5A II
T. HIGH 56, HALLSVILLE 17: TEXARKANA — Texas High remained unbeaten and kept Hallsville winless on Friday at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park, rolling to a 56-17 win.
Brayson McHenry passed for 366 yards and six touchdowns and Rian Cellers caught eight passes for 184 yards and four scores to lead the way for Texas High, which improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the district.
Hallsville (0-4, 0-2)scored on a couple of touchdown passes from Tyler Lee to Brayden Walker and the Bobcats trailed 21-17 with 1:46 left in the first half before the wheels came off and Texas High pulled away.
The Bobcats will host Whitehouse and Texas High visits Marshall on Friday.
DISTRICT 6-3A I
N. BOSTON 50, JEFFERSON 30: JEFFERSON — Kyle Atkinson led a punishing New Boston ground attack with 23 carries for 223 yards and five touchdowns as the Lions rolled to a 50-20 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs on Friday.
New Boston finished with 507 total yards, with 427 coming on the ground. Kevon Thompson added 101 yards on 16 carries, and got the Lions o the board as time expired in the opening quarter with a 2-yard run.
Jefferson tied things early in the second frame on a 48-yard pass from Chris Bowman to Don Gardner, but Thompson’s 3-yard TD run with 8:05 left in the first half gave New Boston the lead for good.
From there, it was all Atkinson, who scored on runs of 33 and 35 yards in the second quarter, 7 yards in the third and 21 and 3 yards in the fourth.
Jefferson’s touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Dameon Warren in the third, a 50-yard pass from Bowman to Gardner in the third and a 37-yard run by Malik Brasher in the fourth.
Brasher finished with 11 carries for 58 yards.
Jefferson (3-6, 1-4) will visit Atlanta, and New Boston (2-6, 1-4) hosts White Oak next week.
DISTRICT 11-3A II
H. SPRINGS 46, HARLETON 12: HARLETON — Trevor Bolden and Tyson Daigle both rushed for more than 100 yards, Ty Moss added 91 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns and Hughes Springs moved to 5-2 on the year (4-1 in district play) with a 46-12 win over Harleton.
Bolden carried 19 times for 111 yards and one TD, and Daigle had 13 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. LynnQuaveous Baird added a TD run, and Daigle threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chase Brown.
Harleton drops to 5-3 and 2-3 and will visit Queen City on Friday. Hughes Springs will host Elysian Fields.
FROM STAFF REPORTS