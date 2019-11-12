TYLER — Longview and Diboll secured the top spots in the final #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll for the 2019 high school football season.
Longview (10-0) is No. 1 in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll with 13 first-place votes and 209 points. The Lobos outscored their opponents 431-85 in the regular season.
Carthage grabbed one first-place vote and finished No. 2 with 193 points.
The remainder of the top eight stayed the same with Lufkin, Pleasant Grove, Jasper, Gilmer, Marshall and Henderson.
Tyler Lee, Whitehouse and Lindale all moved up a spot. Athens dropped out of the poll, and Texas High moved in.
Van is the lone team in the big-school rankings not to make the playoffs.
Diboll (10-0) is the No. 1 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll with 12 first-place votes and 206 points. The Lumberjacks outscored their opponents 414-40 in the regular season.
Malakoff, which outscored its opponents 505-90, received two first-place votes and is ranked No. 2.
San Augustine came in at No. 3. The Wolves scored 614 points in the regular season.
Alto and Daingerfield round out the top five.
Harleton and Grapeland joined the poll. Joaquin and Atlanta dropped out.
All 15 teams from the small-school poll will compete in the postseason.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, freelance writers Joe Hale and Chris Parry, Reagan Roy of CBS 19 and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.