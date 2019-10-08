TYLER — There is a new No. 1 atop the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll for the fifth time this season.
Despite being idle last week, Malakoff moved into the No. 1 spot for the second time in 2019 following previous No. 1 Jefferson’s 29-28 loss to Hughes Springs.
Malakoff (4-1) received six first-place votes and 188 points, just edging out Diboll (5-0), which accumulated seven first-place votes and 187 points.
Other No. 1 teams in the small-school rankings this season have been Atlanta and Gladewater. Atlanta moved up two spots to No. 4 this week, while Gladewater went up two spots to No. 8 after its 22-19 win over then No. 5 West Rusk.
Jefferson fell from No. 1 to No. 5, while Hughes Springs made the leap from No. 15 to No. 10.
Tenaha dropped out of the poll, while undefeated Mount Enterprise slotted in at No. 15.
Longview remained No. 1 in Class 6A/5A/4A, but for the first time this season, the Lobos weren’t a unanimous No. 1 selection.
After a 35-14 win over then No. 4 Pleasant Grove, Carthage earned a first-place vote. Pleasant Grove dropped one spot to No. 5.
There wasn’t a lot of movement in the large-school rankings, but Texas High did drop out after a 62-41 loss to McKinney North.
There will be a top 10 battle this week as No. 8 Van plays host to No. 2 Carthage.
In the small-school ranks, there are a few big games on tap. No. 10 Hughes Springs is at No. 4 Atlanta. No. 7 Mount Vernon is at No. 5 Jefferson. Winnsboro, which just missed the top 15, will be at No. 9 Sabine. No. 13 Paul Pewitt is playing at New Diana, which received votes.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, freelance writer Joe Hale, Reagan Roy of CBS 19 and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.