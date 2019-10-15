TYLER — There wasn’t any movement at the top of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 polls following Week 7 of the high school football season.
The top five of the Class 6A/5A/4A poll remained intact with Longview, Carthage, Lufkin, Tyler Lee and Pleasant Grove.
The top three of the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll stayed the same as Malakoff came in at No. 1, followed by Diboll and San Augustine.
The big shakeup came with No. 4 Atlanta losing to No. 10 Hughes Springs. Atlanta dropped to No. 9, while Hughes Springs climbed to No. 10.
Jefferson and Alto round out the top five of the small-school rankings.
Grand Saline moved into the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, while DeKalb dropped out following its first loss of the season.
Pine Tree and Marshall entered the large-school rankings, and Paris and Mabank both dropped out.
John Tyler jumped from No. 12 to No. 8 after picking up its third consecutive win following an 0-4 start to the season. The Lions have a bye this week.
No. 12 Whitehouse will host Lindale, which just missed the poll, this week. No. 11 Kilgore will be at No. 10 Henderson, and No. 5 Pleasant Grove will host No. 6 Gilmer.
In the small-school ranks, No. 7 Sabine will play at No. 8 West Rusk. No. 10 Paul Pewitt is hosting DeKalb, which was previously No. 14.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.