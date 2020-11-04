Lufkin senior defensive lineman Wilburn Smallwood was among six winners announced on Wednesday for the weekly Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week program.
Smallwood, the 5A winner, was joined by Spring quarterback Bishop Davenport in 6A, Connally quarterback and linebacker Kavian Gaither in 4A, East Chambers running back and defensive back Ernest Ceasar in 3A, Marlin athlete Trajon Butler in 2A and Fort Worth Christian quarterback Carson Cross for private schools.
Now in its 15th season, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week program recognizes players for their accomplishments on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Smallwood recorded eight tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a quarterback pressure and a blocked kick in the Panthers’ 13-7 overtime win against New Caney.
“We knew what we were getting with Wilburn,” said Lufkin coach Todd Quick, who coached Smallwood’s dad back in 1997. “His dad was our Mike linebacker. He was a tough-nosed kid who played the right way, so we knew Wilburn knew how to play the game.
“He played quite a bit as a sophomore and became a leader for us as a junior. We put a lot on him this year as a senior. Our offense wasn’t clicking Friday, and when you punt the ball as much as we did it puts the defense on the field a lot. He just said, ‘I got this.’ He really put it on his shoulders. He took over and made plays all night long.”
Davenport completed 19 of 26 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-6 win over Davis High School.
Gaither carried 28 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 119 yards and a TD, added a 2-point conversion and recorded 16 tackles, a tackle for loss an a forced fumble against China Spring.
Ceasar rushed for 358 yards, had 42 receiving yards and finished with five touchdowns in a win over Woodville.
Butler set a school record with 361 rushing yards on just 14 carries, scoring on runs of 89, 56, 20 and 5 yards in a win over Axtell.
Cross passed for 290 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 250 yards and two more scores in a win over Coram Deo Academy.