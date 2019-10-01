TYLER — Mabank and DeKalb were 2-8 and 4-6 last season, respectively.
Both teams have started the season at 5-0 and have made their way into the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 polls for Week 6 of the high school football season.
Mabank has five victories in a season for the first time since 2007 after a 58-28 win over Ferris and is No. 13 in the Class 6A/5A/4A rankings.
DeKalb has had just two winning seasons in the past 10 years, but has a win over Daingerfield in its undefeated start and is coming off of a 38-0 victory over Queen City.
The Bears are No. 14 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS rankings.
DeKalb is the only newcomer to the small-school poll, while Elysian Fields dropped out.
The top four in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS rankings remained the same with Jefferson getting 10 of the first-place votes, and Malakoff taking three first-place votes. Diboll, San Augustine and West Rusk round out the top five.
Longview was the unanimous top pick in the big-school rankings. Carthage, Lufkin, Pleasant Grove and Tyler Lee round out the top five.
John Tyler and Whitehouse joined Mabank as newcomers, while Lindale and Mount Pleasant fell out.
All eyes will be on Texarkana this week as No. 4 Pleasant Grove plays host to No. 2 Carthage.
In small-school action, No. 1 Jefferson will be at No. 15 Hughes Springs, and No. 5 West Rusk will host No. 10 Gladewater.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, freelance writer Joe Hale, Reagan Roy of CBS 19 and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.