TYLER — There is a new No. 1 team in the small-school portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll for the third consecutive time.
Following its 76-7 rout of Emory Rains, Malakoff vaulted to No. 1 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS rankings. The Tigers received a total of 203 points and accumulated 11 of the possible first-place votes.
Jefferson, Atlanta and Daingerfield all received one first-place vote. Atlanta — the preseason No. 1 team — moved up from No. 5 following its 35-28 win over previous No. 1 Gladewater. Gladewater slid to No. 6 in the latest poll.
West Rusk made the biggest jump from No. 14 to No. 11.
Sabine and Tyler Grace Community both moved into the poll for the first time, while Tatum and Waskom dropped out.
Grace will host TAPPS Large School No. 2 Dallas Parish Episcopal, led by the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the Class of 2021, Preston Stone.
In the big-school rankings, Longview was once again the unanimous choice at No. 1, receiving a total of 210 points with all 14 first-place votes.
The entire top 5 of Longview, Carthage, Lufkin, Pleasant Grove and Tyler Lee remained the same.
Gilmer moved up a spot to No. 6. Lindale jumped from No. 11 to No. 7, and Kilgore went from No. 12 to No. 8.
Henderson fell to No. 9, John Tyler down to No. 10 and Marshall down to 14.
Athens jumped from No. 15 to a tie at No. 11 with Van.
Jasper and Whitehouse made their way into the poll, while Chapel Hill and Pine Tree fell out.
Some notable big-school games this week are No. 1 Longview at No. 10 John Tyler on Thursday; No. 14 Marshall at No. 2 Carthage; Pine Tree at No. 8 Kilgore; No. 11 Van at No. 7 Lindale; Paris at No. 6 Gilmer; Chapel Hill at Class 4A Division I No. 1 Argyle and Nacogdoches at No. 5 Tyler Lee on Saturday.
In the small-school rankings, No. 13 New Diana and No. 12 Alto are facing off Friday in Alto, and No. 10 Garrison is hosting No. 9 San Augustine.
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS No. 3 Atlanta is playing at Class 6A/5A/4A No. 4 Pleasant Grove.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, freelance writers Joe Hale and Chris Parry, Reagan Roy of CBS 19 and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.