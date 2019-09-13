Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at the Marshall Mavericks’ 38-6 loss to Carthage on Friday night:
■ 4 – The number of players who lined up under center for the Mavericks Friday night.
■ 5 – The number of touchdowns passes thrown by Carthage quarterback Kai Horton and the number of completions thrown by Marshall quarterbacks.
■ 118-26 – Marshall has been outscored 118-26 in their three games so far this season.
■ 8-0 – After Friday night’s action, Marshall’s first three opponents combine for a record of 8-0 (Tyler Lee played Nacogdoches Saturday night.)
■ 13 – In their three games, the Mavericks have rushed for 13 first downs and passed for 13 first downs.