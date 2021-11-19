Marshall (8-3) vs. Crosby (9-2)
When/where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin
Notable
Marshall: RB JQ Davis (225 carries, 1,442 yards, 11 TD; 17 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD) … QB Michael Olvera (88-of-157, 1,195 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT) … WR Jacorey Smith (37 catches, 635 yards, 3 TD) … Domar Roberson (34 catches 629 yards, 9 TD) … LB Sam Palmer … DL Carson Combs … DB James Perkins … LB Quin Hawkins … DL LaTravion Jackson
Crosby: QB Cyrin Myles (101-of-175, 1,837 yards, 28 touchdowns, 2 INT; 151 carries, 861 yards, 15 TD) … RB Quincy Jones (118 carries, 798 yards, 12 TD) …WR Kameren Kirkwood (45 catches, 896 yards, 15 TD) … DL McCoy Casey (105 tackles, 33 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles) … LB Tyler Cooper (93 tackles, 28 TFL, 12 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble)
Did you know: This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Crosby defensive coordinator Jarry Poth was defensive coordinator for the Mavericks under then head coach Claude Mathis.
Last Week: Marshall 24, Rudder 21; Crosby 72, Madison 36
Up next: Winner will take on winner of Barbers Hill vs. A&M Consolidated