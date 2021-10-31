Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague dives in and takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 38-21 win over Harrison County rival Hallsville.
395: The Mavs finished Friday’s game with 395 yards of total offense.
24-12: Marshall outgained Hallsville in first downs 24-12.
32:29: The Mavericks had a time of possession of 32 minutes and 29 seconds.
1,270: JQ Davis now has 1,270 rushing yards this season.
3-for-3: Friday night saw the Mavericks go 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversion. Also, three Mavericks now have at least three interceptions.
229-180: So far this season, the Mavericks have outscored their opponents 229-180.
12-10: Marshall currently leads the turnover battle this season 12-10.