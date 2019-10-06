Marshall News Messenger sports editor takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 47-15 win over Hallsville on Friday:
■ 0 – Number of total turnovers between the two teams. There were also zero fumbles by either side. It’s also the number of losses the Mavericks have in district play this year.
■ 12 – Marshall held Hallsville to just 12 passing yards.
■ 20 – With the win, Marshall adds to its school record of 20 straight district wins dating back to 2016.
■ 31 – The Mavericks offense has had 31 plays of at least 20 yards this season.
■ 13 – Marshall has rushed for 13 touchdowns this season, as has its opponents.
■ 48 – The Mavericks are averaging 48 points a during district play.