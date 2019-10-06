Marshall News Messenger sports editor takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 47-15 win over Hallsville on Friday:

0 – Number of total turnovers between the two teams. There were also zero fumbles by either side. It’s also the number of losses the Mavericks have in district play this year.

12 – Marshall held Hallsville to just 12 passing yards.

20 – With the win, Marshall adds to its school record of 20 straight district wins dating back to 2016.

31 – The Mavericks offense has had 31 plays of at least 20 yards this season.

13 – Marshall has rushed for 13 touchdowns this season, as has its opponents.

48 – The Mavericks are averaging 48 points a during district play.