Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Friday night’s playoff game between Marshall and Huntsville and the Mavericks’ season as a whole:
■ 153 – Number of total yards accounted for by Demarcus Williams who had 102 yards on the ground and 51 through the air.
■ 4 – Four different Mavericks carried the ball and four different Mavericks caught the ball Friday night.
■ 6 – Savion Williams completed six passes Friday night while Demarcus Williams and Dominique Williams each carried the ball six times.
■ 30.5 – The average amount of points scored by the Mavericks this season.
■ 182 – Marshall gained 182 first downs in the 2019 season.