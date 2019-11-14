Marshall vs. Huntsville
Records
Marshall: 7-3, 7-0
Huntsville: 7-3, 5-2
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
Marshall: Jake Griedl
Huntsville: Rodney Southern
Last Week: Marshall 38, Pine Tree 33; Huntsville 38, Rudder 14
Up next: Winner will play the winner of Crosby vs. Fort Bend Willowridge
Players to watch
Marshall: QB Savion Williams (42-87, 968 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT; 87 carries, 105 carries, 986 yards, 17 TDs) … RB Joe Jordan (71 carries, 642 yards, 8 TDs) … RB Dominique Williams (91 carries, 747 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Demarcus Williams (19 catches, 502 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Lyrik Rawls (13 catches, 365 yards, 4 TDs) … DL Michael Washington … DB Kevin Pinson … LB Kygze Turner.
Huntsville: QB Matthew Southern (97-154, 1,083 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs) … RB Tyrique Carter (57 carries, 253 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Cameron Myers (69 carries, 243 yards, 5 TDs) … LB Jordan Brown (96 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 INTs, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery) … DB Kobe Lewis (4 INTs, 1 forced fumble) … DL Briceon Hayes (38 tackles, 13 sacks).
Did you know: The Mavericks will go up against former head coach Rodney Southern who’s now the head coach of the Hornets. Southern coached the Mavs from 2002-2006 where he guided them to a 36-24 record.
Twitter-sized preview: Only one point separated the two teams in the third round of the playoffs at a neutral site. Expect the Mavericks to take advantage of the home field and punch their ticket to the second round tonight.