Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague dives in and takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s homecoming victory over the Jacksonville Indians.
129-97 – After Friday’s 64-21 win, the Mavericks have now outscored their opponents 129-97.
43 – The Mavericks scored 43 points in the second quarter Friday night.
5 – Marshall’s defense intercepted Jacksonville five times.
2 – The Mavericks had two players who had two interceptions apiece, two of which were taken back for six points. Marshall now has two district wins under its belt.
34 – Number of total offensive plays for the Mavericks. Jacksonville had 54.
3 – Number of non-offensive touchdowns score by the Mavericks Friday night.
630 – Friday’s homecoming win was the 630 victory in program history for the Mavericks.