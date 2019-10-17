Sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 45-13 win over Jacksonville on Friday:
■ 537 – The Mavericks have had at least 500 yards in each of their four district games are averaging 537 yards against district opponents.
■ 6-for-6 – Marshall kicker Angel Mendieta went 6-for-6 on PATs and also added a 31-yard field goal.
■ 4-3 – After Friday’s win in Jacksonville, the Mavericks now own an overall winning record at 4-3.
■ 2 – Savion Williams had two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.
■ 7 – Each team had seven first downs through the air.
■ 22 – The number of consecutive district wins for Marshall, dating back to 2016.