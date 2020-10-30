Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 42-21 road win over the Jacksonville Indians on Friday:
1,000 – Marshall quarterback Brent Burris has passed the 1,000-yard mark in passing yards with a total of 1,075 yards so far on the season.
400 – Each team surpassed 400 yards Friday night as the Mavericks totaled 435 and the Indians came away with 418.
3-2 – After Friday night’s win, the Mavericks now own an overall record of 3-2.
30.4 – Marshall is now averaging 30.4 points per game while allowing an average of 29.2 points per game.
66.7 – Friday night saw the Mavs go 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversions and they are now 66.7 percent in that category for the season.
1-1 – The Mavericks are now 1-1 in district play.
20-of-21 – Marshall kicker Buck Buchanan is 20-of-21 on extra points this season.
2 – Brent Burris threw two touchdown passes while Dominique Williams rushed for two scores and Lyrik Rawls intercepted two passes.