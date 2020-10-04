Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Friday night’s 110th meeting between the Marshall Mavericks and Longview Lobos:
110 – Friday night’s meeting was the 110th between the two teams.
42-63-5 – Marshall’s overall record against the Lobos in those 110 matchups.
53 – Longview scored 53 points against the Mavericks in each of their last two meetings.
1-1 – After Friday night, both Marshall and Longview hold a record of 1-1.
11 – Number of Lobos who rushed with the football in Friday night’s game against the Mavericks.
7.7-6.7 – Marshall averaged 7.7 yards per offensive play while the Lobos averaged 6.7.