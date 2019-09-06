Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 53-0 loss to Longview on Friday:
■ 109 — Friday’s meeting was the 109{sup}th{/sup} between Marshall and Longview in the historic rivalry.
■ 0-2 – Unfortunately for the Mavs, their record falls to 0-2 with the loss. Also unfortunate for the team, its quarterbacks went 0-2 in the touchdown-interception ratio.
■ 1-0 – Speaking of touchdown-interception ratio, that was the touchdown-interception ratio for the Lobos who entered Friday’s game with a 1-0 record.
■ 98 – Marshall was held to just 98 yards of total offense against the Lobos.
■ 24:39 – One category the Mavericks did win was time of possession. Marshall’s offense held the ball for 24:39 while Longview held it for 23:21.