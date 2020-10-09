Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 48-22 win over the McKinney North Bulldogs Friday night:
2-1 – Marshall’s record after completing its non-district schedule.
0 – Number of interceptions thrown by the Mavericks Friday night.
20 – Average yards per catch for Marshall against McKinney North.
4.5 – Average yards per rush for Marshall.
17 – Number of penalties called against the Mavericks Friday night (only one penalty went against McKinney North). On the flip side, the Mavericks had 17 first downs through the air.
642 – Friday night saw the Mavericks finish with 642 yards of total offense.
4 – Brent Burris, No. 4 for the Mavericks, threw four touchdown passes, each one being to a different target.
103-101 – In their first three games, the Mavericks have outscored their opponents 103-101.