Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by the numbers look at Marshall’s 40-21 win Friday night over the Mount Pleasant Tigers.
■ 6 – Six touchdowns were accounted for by at least one Williams, including a Mount Pleasant touchdown scored by Jalen Williams in the fourth quarter. Savion Williams also threw two touchdown passes to Demarcus Williams.
■ 3 – Marshall has now won three games and lost three. Fortunately for the Mavs though, all three wins have come in district play where they are undefeated. Quarterback Savion Williams, who wears No. 3, threw three touchdown passes. Three different Mavericks rushed for a touchdown.
■ 21 – Speaking of district wins, the Mavericks have won their last 21 straight district games, dating back to 2016.
■ 13 – Each team completed 13 passes Friday night.
■ 17:14 – The Mavericks managed to get the win despite having the ball for only 17 minutes and 14 seconds.