Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 24-21 win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers.
17 – Marshall scored 17 of its 24 points in the fourth quarter.
23.9 – After scoring 24 points Friday night, the Mavericks are now averaging 23.9 points per game.
47-36 – The Mavericks’ offense has 47 plays of 20-plus yards while its opponents have 36.
35 – Running back JQ Davis needs just 35 rushing yards to pass the 1,000-yard mark.
6 – Buck Buchanan has made six field goals on the season. Also, a total of six touchdowns were scored between Marshall and Mount Pleasant Friday night.
4 -1 — Marshall now holds a district record of 4-1.