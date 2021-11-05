Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague dives in and takes a by-the numbers look at the Mavericks’ 28-7 win over Nacogdoches.
196: In its last two games, Marshall has allowed 197 and 195 yards for an average of 196.
11: Each team finished with 11 first downs Friday night.
2: Each team had two turnovers Friday night. Also, the Mavericks are now No. 2 in District 9-5A Division II.
4: Defensive back James Perkins now has four interceptions on the season.
41: Kicker Buck Buchanan has kicked 41 touchbacks.
7-3: Marshall finishes the regular season with an overall record of 7-3.