Marshall News messenger sports editor Nathan Hague dives in and takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 23-7 loss to the New Caney Eagles.
3 – New Caney running back, No. 3, has scored three touchdowns in each of his past two games against the Mavericks. Three different Mavericks had at least one carry.
4 – The number of interceptions thrown and the number of penalties called against the Mavericks Friday night. Marshall also had four different players catch a pass against the Eagles.
4.3 – The Mavericks averaged 4.3 yards per play. New Caney averaged 6.9 yards a play.
28 – Number of carries by Reescano.
2/12 – Friday night saw the Mavericks successfully convert just two out 12 attempts on third down.
0-1 — Marshall enters week two with a record of 0-1.
1-1 – The Mavericks are 1-1 against the Eagles.