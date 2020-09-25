Sports Editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 34-26 win over New Caney on Friday night at Maverick Stadium:
0:00 – The amount of time shown on the clock after New Caney quarterback rushed for 54 yards to put the Eagles at the Mavs’ five-yard line.
7.2, 6.2 – New Caney averaged 7.2 yards per play while the Mavericks averaged 6.2.
6-for-6 – Marshall kicker Buck Buchanan went 6-of-6 on his kicks Friday night, going 4-for-4 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals.
0 – The number of points allowed by the Mavericks in the fourth quarter.
3, 14 — The Mavericks scored exactly three points in the first and fourth quarters and 14 points in the second and third quarters.
1-0 – With the win, the Mavs start the season at 1-0.