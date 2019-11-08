Sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 38-33 win over Pine Tree on Friday:
■ 7-0 – With the win, the Mavericks finish the regular season with a record of 7-0 against District 9-5A DII opponents.
■ 25 – Marshall has won 25 straight district games dating back to 2016. Savion Williams has also accounted for 25 touchdowns this season, 18 of which were on the ground and seven came through the air.
■ 4 – Savioin Williams scored four rushing touchdowns on the night against the Pirates. Marshall’s defense also forced four turnovers Friday night.
■ 2 – The Mavericks forced two interceptions, both of which were caught by Kevin Pinson.
■ 21 – Marshall finished with 21 first downs in each of its last two games.
■ 125 – The Mavericks had 125 yards in penalties Friday night, a number they hope to see go down in this week’s upcoming playoff matchup.