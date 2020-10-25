Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 24-7 loss to the Pine Tree Pirates on Friday night at Maverick Stadium:
25 – Number of consecutive district wins Marshall had dating back to 2016 prior to Friday night’s loss to Pine Tree.
8 – With Friday’s win, the Pirates snapped an eight-game-losing streak to the Mavericks.
1985 – The last time the Pirates defeated the Mavericks in Marshall.
5 – Marshall fumbled five times Friday night but managed to recover four of them.
2/11 – The Mavericks converted just 2-of-11 third downs against Pine Tree.
9 – Pine Tree held Marshall to just nine rushing yards Friday night.
1,024-556 – Marshall’s offense has thrown for 1,024 yards while its defense has allowed just 556 yards in four games.
110-125 – So far this season, the Mavericks have been outscored 110-125.
.500 – After Friday’s loss, the Mavericks own a .500 record of 2-2 overall and are 0-1 in district play.