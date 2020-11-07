Marshall News Messenger Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 28-0 loss to the Texas High Tigers on Friday:
136 – 87: Marshall has gained just 87 first downs while its opponents have come away with 136.
8 – The Mavericks completed just eight passes Friday night and were forced to punt eight times.
32 – Marshall is currently 32 percent on third down conversions.
43 – This season, Marshall has had 43 plays of at least 20 yards. This includes a 28-yard pass from Brent Burris to Hayden Kelehan Friday night.
.500 – Friday’s loss give Marshall a .500 record of 3-3.
12-0 – With the win, Texas High advances to 6-0 and the Mavericks are slated to take on another 6-0 team in Whitehouse, making that combined 12-0 between the two opponents.