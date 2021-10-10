Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 27-12 loss to the Texas High Tigers.
141 – 124 – Including Friday’s game, the Mavericks have outscored their opponents 141-124.
13 – After Friday’s game, Texas High now has 13 straight district wins.
6 – Marshall turned the ball over six times Friday night while Texas High had six punts.
9 – Marshall has thrown nine interceptions this season but it’s defense has also intercepted nine of its opponents passes.
17-12 – Despite coming up short of the win, the Mavericks outgained Texas High 17-12 on first downs.
2-1 – The Mavericks are 2-1 as they prepare for Texas High.