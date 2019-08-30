Marshall News Messenger Sports Editor Nathan Hague takes a by-the-numbers look at Friday’s season opener between the Marshall Mavericks and the Tyler Lee Red Raiders:
■ 300 – Each team broke the 300-yard mark for total offense. Lee came away with 388 while Marshall finished with 317.
■ 2 – The number of touchdown rushes scored by Lee quarterback Mark Patton. It’s also the number of touchdown passes thrown by J.J. Green and caught by Savion Williams.
■ 7 – Marshall and Lee combined for seven turnovers Friday night. Lee also had seven players carry the ball.
■ 3-3 – The two teams combine for a touchdown-interception ratio of 3-3.