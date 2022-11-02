Marshall (5-4, 3-2) vs. Whitehouse (8-1, 4-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Wildcat Stadium, 106 Wildcat Drive, Whitehouse 75791
NOTABLE
Marshall: RB JQ Davis (225 carries, 1,546 yards, 17 TDs) … RB Davernious Robinson (77 carries, 653 yards, 9 TDs; 17 catches, 273 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Collier Slone (83 of 155, 837 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INT)
Whitehouse: QB Josh Green (136 of 205, 2,052 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INT; 145 carries, 670 yards, 15 TDs) … RB Iven Lacy (64 carries, 450 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Jermod McCoy (45 catches, 573 yards, 7 TDs; 2 INT) … WR Decarlton Wilson (47 catches, 897 yards, 11 TDs; 2 INT) … DL LaDarius Pitts (57 tackles, 6 TFL) … LB Hayden Ross (79 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks)
Did you know: Whitehouse’s lone loss was to Nacogdoches, which is 1-8. The Wildcats have won four straight since that … Whitehouse is averaging 46.4 points per game … A win will give Whitehouse the District 8-5A Division II title and the top seed in the playoffs … Marshall hasn’t won or lost two straight games all season … Marshall has defeated Whitehouse in three of the past four seasons with Whitehouse’s win coming in 2020.
Last week: Marshall 49, Nacogdoches 15 … Whitehouse 32, Texas High 27