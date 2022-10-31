MARSHALL 49, NACOGDOCHES 14: MARSHALL – J.Q. Davis rushed for 317 yards, and the Marshall Mavericks rolled to a 49-14 win over the Nacogdoches Dragons in a District 8-5A Division II game at Maverick Stadium.
Marshall finished the night with 457 total yards, with 427 coming on the ground. Davis carried 36 times and scored three touchdowns.
Davis scored on runs of 32, 3 and 5 yards. Byrd Robinson had a 6-yard run, Semag Gatson had a 17-yard TD run, Collier Stone scored on a 1-yard run and Landon Jones went 44 yards for a TD.
James Williams carried 21 times for 125 yards and scored once in the loss for Marshall.
Marshall improves to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in district play with the win. The Mavericks will visit Whitehouse on Friday.
Nacogdoches ends its season with a 1-9, 1-5 record.
JEFFERSON 30, TATUM 28 (OT): TATUM – Chris Bowman scored on a 5-yard run and added the 2-point conversion in overtime, and the Jefferson Bulldogs stopped Tatum short on a 2-point try to hold on for a 30-28 win Saturday at Eagle Stadium.
Jefferson moves to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in District 6-3A play with the win in a game that started on Friday but finished on Saturday due to inclement weather.
Tatum drops to 5-4 and 3-1.
Jefferson took a 3-0 lead in the opening quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Domonik Rivers, and extended the lead to 10-0 with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Erik Burns to Hasheem Ector.
Play was stopped shortly after that, and the teams returned to the field on Saturday – with Tatum getting on the board at the 8:15 mark of the third with a 5-yard run by Braden Mimbs. Giana Garza’s PAT made it a 10-7 contest, but Jefferson answered with a 49-yard TD run by Luke McMullen with 6:46 left in the third to give the Bulldogs a 16-7 lead.
Cole Watson tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Carson Gonzalez and Garza added the PAT to pull Tatum to within two points, 16-14, heading to the fourth quarter.
Bowman scored on a 5-yard run with 9:24 left in the fourth, but the PAT was blocked, and Tatum got a 59-yard TD run by Watson and a 2-pointer from Jacoby Norris to tie things at 22-22 with 7:52 left.
Jefferson won it in overtime on Bowman’s TD run and 2-pointer and defensive stop by the Bulldog defense on Tatum’s try for two after Watson’s 5-yard run.
Burns completed 12 of 21 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. McMullen carried 18 times for 143 yards, and Bowman caught nine passes for 85 yards. to go along with 10 tackles on defense.
Kenneth Ross had 18 tackles, Steve Washington 18 tackles and Keshawn Whitaker 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and five quarterback pressures.
Tatum will visit Atlanta and Jefferson hosts Sabine on Friday.
DAINGERFIELD 32, WASKOM 14: DAINGERFIELD - D'Co Wright scored three rushing touchdowns, and the Daingerfield Tigers moved to 5-0 in district play (7-2 overall) with a 32-14 win over the Waskom Wildcats.
Waskom drops to 4-4 and 3-2 with the loss.
Elijah Morris put Waskom on the board late in the opening quarter with a 55-yard touchdown run, but the Tigers scored three times in the second quarter to take an 18-7 lead in at halftime.
Wright got things started for Daingerfield with a 17-yard TD run at the 8:50 mark, and three minutes later Chase Johnson connected with Aeryn Hampton on a 49-yard TD pass.
Wright then capped the big quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run as time expired.
After the third lightinng delay of the game, Hampton scored on a 27-yard run at the 9:12 mark of the third to make it a 25-7 contest.
Tesean Hamilton kept Waskom in the game with a 2-yard TD run with 9:13 left in the contest to pull the Wildcats to 11, but Wright's 34-yard touchdown run with 2:47 left in the contest made the final 32-14.
Daingerfield will visit Harmony and Waskom hosts Hughes Springs next week.