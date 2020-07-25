Despite the recent news that the UIL is pushing back the start of football season for the 6A and 5A schools across Texas, Marshall, a 5A program, is still able to participate in summer workouts but won’t start football practice until the first Monday in September.
“We’re still doing our summer strength and conditioning and skill-specific training,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “It’s been really good so far. The kids are hungry to get it started.”
Griedl said having the delay to the start of the season might be a blessing in disguise.
“Obviously with starting the start date back to Sept. 7, that puts a little more gap in there but that’s just more time for us to continue to get better. We’ll be in school for a good amount of time starting Aug. 13, so hopefully with that, we’ll be able to get into a really nice routine.”
The coach added he’s pleased with the turnout.
“The turnout has been great,” he said. “The kids are eager. We’re excited about the season. The kids are excited about the team and how it’s shaping up to look like, so we’re excited about that. They’ve been coming with a great attitude and ready to work.”