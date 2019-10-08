As the Marshall Mavericks enter week seven, athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl is hopeful they can carry the momentum of a 2-0 start of district play.
“We’ve just got to capitalize off last week’s game,” he said of the Mavs’ 47-15 win over the Hallsville Bobcats. “We’ve got keep cleaning up the little details that we’re missing. I tell our kids all the time it’s not about anybody we play, it’s about us and if we handle us, we’ll be in good shape and I believe that to be true. I think if we continue to get better and our kids don’t get under-hyped or over-hyped over who we’re playing but just focus on their responsibility and play fast doing it, then we’ll be OK. We just have to keep seeing improvement from last week.”
The Mavericks had 16 penalties for 125 yards against the Bobcats, something Griedl said needs to change this week when they go up against the Mount Pleasant Tigers.
“Last week we played really well as a unit,” Griedl said. “I think we’ve got to get rid of some of boneheaded penalties, the facemasks and jumping offsides, things like that, we just have to clean that up a little bit.”
When Marshall’s defense lines up against the Tigers on Friday night, it will be the No. 3 defense in the district against the No. 3 offense. Marshall has allowed 1,764 total yards, with 1,096 coming on the ground and 668 coming through the air while Mount Pleasant has rushed for 845 yards and passed for 823 for a total of 1668 yards offense.
“They’re pretty balanced in what they do,” Griedl said of the Tigers. “They do have success running the ball just because of that big-bodied running back (Jaylen Williams). They throw when they need to but they like to get downhill with that guy.”
Williams currently has 71 carries for 353 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mount Pleasant’s ground attack. Kaleb Thompson is the third-leading passer in the district as he is currently 45-of-83 for 804 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception. Jamarian Brown leads his team in receiving with 24 catches for 357 yards and one touchdown. Caleb Jones has also proven to be a threat in the receiving squad with 12 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
“They do a little bit of everything,” Griedl continued. “Coach (Ritchie) Pinckard has done a really good job of getting his guys onto the field, whether it’d be off the track or off the court for a little bit. They’re very athletic. They’re a lot more athletic than they have been in years past and that’s just a testament to him building his program.”
The Mavericks will look to guys like Michael Washington on the defensive line, Kygze Turner at linebacker and Lyrik Rawls in the secondary.
Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium. Because of fall break, today is the last day for tickets to be on sale as they can be purchased at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.