Alan Metzel finally got the call. The 50-year-old veteran assistant has been selected to be the 27th head coach and athletic director for the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Respected throughout East Texas as one of the top assistant coaches in the business, Metzel replaces Matt Turner, who retired earlier this month after winning 53 games for the Buckeyes over a five-year period.
This marks the second time, Turner’s hire included, that the administration has opted to stay inside with Metzel’s appointment. Both the selections of Turner and Metzel stem from the Jeff Traylor coaching tree.
It’s hard to argue hiring from within with a program that’s made the postseason 19 years in a row, won 228 games and three state championships.
“Our program has experienced two amazing head coaches over the last 20 years and I am confident that Alan Metzel will continue to lead this program toward excellence because he has been a major part of our success during that time,” Gilmer Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a press release.
Metzel brings to the table a wealth of experience and a sincere desire to help young boys grow into young men. He has a purpose and understanding of what’s expected and those core values implemented 20 years ago will stay the same.
“All through the years you set goals as a coach. It’s no different than when your a player. If your’e a competitor, I think everybody wants to be a head coach at some point and time,” an obviously emotional Metzel said. “I’ve had opportunities to check into that at times and at various times the door closed. It was just a matter of trusting that God knew the timing and place and what was best for me.”
Metzel has been on the Gilmer coaching staff in two terms totaling nearly 18 years. The 1987 Harmony graduate also has prior coaching stints at his alma mater along with Union Grove and Pine Tree.
“For all these years having that desire, I was always picking people’s brains. Whether it was Jeff Traylor, Mike Maddox, Jed Whitaker, Tim Russell or Matt Turner. ‘Okay coach how would you do this? How would you handle this personel-wise on your staff?’,” Metzel explained. “So now it’s all those notes and years of preparation ... it’s time to go put those to action. It’s time to go from theory to putting boots on the ground and I’m excited about getting to do that.”
Metzel and his wife, Jana, have a daughter, Grace, and a son, Luke.
Metzel would replace Matt Turner. Turner, who spent 12 seasons as offensive coordinator at Gilmer before becoming head coach for the Buckeyes in 2015, announced his retirement on Jan. 10.
Turner went 53-17 as head coach at Gilmer, including a 10-4 record this past season. His first Buckeye team finished 14-1 and advanced to the state semifinals. Gilmer was 13-2 the following season, 10-3 in 2017 and 6-7 in 2018.
In 2019, the Buckeyes defeated Farmersville (57-0), Fairfield (56-35) and Waco Connally (35-200 in the playoffs before falling to eventual Class 4A Division II state champion and district rival Pleasant Grove, 55-21, in the regional finals.